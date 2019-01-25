Bird, Nicole, - 35, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, January 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Bird, and her two sons, Kevin and David; her parents David and Melanie Duke; and her sister, Emily Duke. Nicole is predeceased by father-in-law, Thomas Van Langen; and grandfather, William Chadwick. Nicole was born on January 5, 1984 and graduated from Ocean City High School. In 2007, Nicole and Kevin welcomed their first son, Kevin Matthew. After 9 years of commitment to one another, Nicole and Kevin married in August 2011. Nicole gave birth to their second son, David Thomas, in 2018. Nicole worked hard for what she wanted in life, but family came first. She always saw beauty where others did not, and that is one of the best traits she passed on to her sons. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Sunday, January 27th 1-4PM at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. PH 609-927-3844. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at www.gofundme.com/34j8h-kevin to support a bright and beautiful future for her children. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
