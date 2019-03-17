Bird, Ruth , - 101, of Absecon, Died peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Egg Harbor Care Center. Born in Pittsburg, PA to John Lewis Shaw Jr. and Mary Kendall Shaw, she lived in Absecon for over 100 years. Ruth was an active member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church throughout her lifetime, serving as an Elder, A Deacon and on various committees. She was especially proud of the numerous awards she received for her artwork. Some of the greatest pleasures were spending time with her family, especially on vacations to the Outer Banks and Maine. Predeceased by her husband Arthur in 2006. Ruth is survived by her children Pat (Bill) Emenheiser of Kill Devil Hills, NC; Arthur (Diane) Bird of Aiken, SC; Kristine (Donato) of Luco Di Mugello, Italy; and devoted caregiver Beverly Bird of Absecon, as well as two granddaughters, four great grandchildren and one great- great grandson. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19 from 10-10:45 am. A service will begin at 11 am at the Absecon Presbyterian Church with a burial to follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice.6550 Delilah Road Suite 501 Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements are entrusted to Lowenstein - Saraceno Funeral Home.
