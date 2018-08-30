Biron, Keith Andrew, - 61, Keith Andrew Biron was born in Atlantic City to Norris S. Biron (deceased) and Valerie P. Biron. Keith loved sports, especially professional wrestling, music and movies. He always knew all the winning teams, the top vocalists and the latest Oscar winners. He served as a Security officer at Bally Park Place for many years. He was a big fan of Pecan and Key Lime Pie, as long as there was plenty of whipped cream on top. A great animal lover, he enjoyed time with the family cats. He leaves behind loving family members: Mother, Valerie P. Biron; Sister, Victoria P. Biron; Sister, Stephanie J. Biron-Bergman; and Brother-in-Law, Glenn B. Bergman; and a friend of the family, Gracie Little. He will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Friday, August 31st, at 11am, at ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 116 Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the charity of choice. www.rothgoldsteins.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.