Birts, Christine, - 71, of Mays Landing, went home to be with the Lord on January 24, 2019. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Leonard Sr. and Sarah Gunter on August 11, 1947. She was raised in Pleasantville, NJ and graduated from Pleasantville High School with the class of 1965. Christine was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and lived life according to His word. She was a member of New Redeemed Deliverance Temple, COGIC in Atlantic City, NJ. Christine is survived by her children Michelle James and Jacquelyn Birts of Mays Landing, NJ, Tara Clapp (Sean) of Galloway, NJ, William Birts Jr. of Mays Landing, NJ and Keith Birts of Galloway, NJ; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings Joyce Wright, Jane Reese (Gary), Leslie Gunter (Janet), James Gunter (Michelle) and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Home going service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Viewing from 9am-11am and service to begin at 11am, all at the church. Interment to follow at Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
