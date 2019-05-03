BISHOP, CLARENCE R., - 68, of Atlantic City, unexpectedly departed this life, and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday ~ April 30th, 2019, at the Mystic Meadows Rehab & Nursing Center of Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. He was born on December 6th, 1950 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Montgomery Bishop, Sr. and Ruth Josephine Bishop. He was given the nickname "Bubbles" (as he was affectionately called by all who loved him) by his older Sister Anna Mae, who couldn't quite say "Brother". As a youth, Clarence set out to be a cut above the rest and was determined to succeed. He attended the local Atlantic City School System making a name for himself. He was a Bible Buster, loved to read his scripture, and he loved to teach and preach. He was a member of Church of God and Saints of Christ - Fifth Tabernacle of Atlantic City, NJ and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Pleasantville, NJ where he served as a Deacon in both organization. He was also an Usher, as well as a first class Funeral Attendant. He was also a fun loving guy, who was always the life of the party. If you knew Clarence, you would also know that he loved, and we mean ABSOLUTELY LOVED to Sing! He was a "Songbird". The gift of singing came just as naturally to him as breathing. Throughout his life, he was a member of various musical and singing groups, from "The Superlatives" to "Chosen", lending his one-of-a-kind voice to their Symphony of sound. Clarence was a Great Father every single day, and was a stalwart supporter of his family - whether he was sick or well. He always made sure he handled his business and to guarantee that they came first. By profession, Clarence was an Inspector / Zoning Officer for the City of Atlantic City. He was thorough, particular, and technical in his work, and took his job very seriously throughout the 35 plus years that he worked there. He was an honest worker with a diligent, dedicated, committed work ethic. His family knew him as the example of so many wonderfully infinite traits and incredible abilities. He sought to be the one who made things better, was always active in his community and never a spectator. He was unafraid at all times. Clarence was predeceased by his Parents; his in Laws, Ernest and Hannah Gilliard; his two GrandDaughters, Krystal Gilliard and Tyliesha Gilliard; his five Brothers, Joseph Bishop, Richard Bishop, Montgomery Bishop, Jr., Jessie Bishop, and Roosevelt Bishop; his five Sisters, Ruby Bishop, Lucille Bishop, Marcella Bishop, Francis Bishop, and Mary Bishop. He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories: his loving Wife, Sonella Bishop of Atlantic City, NJ; his four loving Sons, Clarence and Matthew Gilliard, Shane Wilburn, and Timothy Rogers - all of Atlantic City, NJ; one loving Daughter (his twin who behaves just like him) Lezet L. Gilliard of Atlantic City, NJ; five Brothers, Larry Bishop (Pam) of Las Vegas, NV, Eugene Bishop (Helena) of Mullica Township, NJ, Terry Bishop of Mays Landing, NJ, Daniel Bishop of Pleasantville, NJ, and Louis Bishop (Lois) of South Carolina; six Sisters, Helen Jones of Somers Point, NJ, Anna Mae Garland (Koto) of Charlottesville, VA, Loretta Bishop (Eric) of Greensboro, NC, Margie Stewart of Atlantic City, NJ, Estelle "Bay" Bishop of Cumberland County, NJ and Diane Bishop of Philadelphia, PA; three Brothers-in-Law, Joseph Jackson, David and Charles Gilliard - all of Atlantic City, NJ; three Sisters-in-Law, Hannah Marie, Doris and Ada Gilliard - all of Atlantic City, NJ; 13 beautiful Grandchildren; 13 marvelous Great-Grandchildren; his special Friend, Mikal Abdullah; and a host of many other loving family, friends, respected clergy, and fellow Brothers and Sisters. He was a friend of Mikal's Funeral Parlor from the very beginning. Both far and wide, he was loved by all who knew him, and they will remember hearing his signature saying, "Be Cool". He was a smooth and easygoing breeze to some. He was both a Champion and Hero to many others. And in the end, he was always the one and only Clarence R. Bishop, and he will truly be missed by all who knew him. Services of Faith, Love & Celebration will be held on Sunday ~ May 5th, 2019 at 11:00am, at the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 10:00am 11:00am. Funeral services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC (609-344-1131).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.