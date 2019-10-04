Bishop, Hattie B. (nee Baker), - 92, of Wilmington, DE (formally of Absecon, NJ) passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Hattie was born in Egg Harbor City, NJ to Aaron and Evelyn Baker (Tomlin). As a child, she lived in Port Republic, New Gretna and Pleasantville spending her summers on the family farm in Elkland, PA. Hattie worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Absecon until she decided to become a full-time mother and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, playing the piano and organ, crafts, flower arranging, and playing cards. She was a past president of the Absecon Garden Club winning many ribbons for her flower arrangements. She was also a member of the African Violet Club and a craft group at her church. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James W. (Bill) Bishop, Jr. and her son James W. (Jim) Bishop III. Hattie is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bishop (Dave) of Newark, DE.; her daughter-in-law Christine Bishop of Galloway; grandchildren James W Bishop IV (Anne) of Marmora; Jennifer (Bill) Nave of Galloway; Robert Bishop of Egg Harbor City; Gregory Bishop (Stephanie) of Galloway; great-grandchildren, James V and Owen Bishop; Aiden and Olivia Nave. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 7th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with the service starting at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Church At Absecon, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission or the Sunday Breakfast Mission in Wilmington, DE. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
