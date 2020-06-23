BISHOP, LENA "GOGGIE" (NEE LEPOR), - 94, of Cape May, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on June 17, 2020. Lena was the last of ten siblings who were all raised on a farm on Sixth Avenue in West Cape May. She spent her adult life on Lafayette Street in Cape May with her late husband, Lou Bishop. Lena worked as a seamstress in a little shop on Lafayette Street. Later in life, Lena moved her alterations to her house where she continued to do alterations for friends and family. Her favorite hobbies were caring for her cats and baking. Lena was a generous woman who always wanted to help anyone and everyone. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Lena "Goggie" was an Angel on Earth! Lena's funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

