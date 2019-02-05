Bitler, Jack A. , - 76, of Mullica , Twp. passed on Feb 2, 2019, at home with his family by his side. An avid fisherman, he was born in Reading, Pa. Moved to Atlantic City when he was 13 and fell in love with the ocean, bays, and rivers of Atlantic County. He spent whatever time he could figuring out how to catch the elusive Striped Bass. Jack was a Navy veteran serving on the U.S.S. Wasp CVS 18. The Wasp, an aircraft carrier was the principle recovery ship for some of our astronauts in the "Mercury and Gemeni Space Programs". Returning home from the Navy, he worked various jobs until starting with NCR Corp in 1966. Not one to take a job lightly, he stayed with the company for 33 years, making lifelong friends with the men and women he worked with. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen, their two sons; James (Janice) and Daniel. Four exceptional grandsons, Tyler, Cody, Kyle and Ryan who will miss the fun beach times in Brigantine. Folded into family vacations were words of wisdom and advice; all delivered in a way that could be missed unless they were really listening. Also survived by his brother Richard (Barbara) of Biloxi, MS, and many "Smith" cousins who were caring and compassionate during his last painful months.His lifelong friendship with Ron Brown is evidence that you don't have to be a relative to be loved and appreciated. Thank you, Ron, for all the fishing trips. Jack was a dedicated family man, a loyal friend, a lover of nature, and a quiet private man. Therefore, his services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends, pay tribute to Jack any way you feel is appropriate for you.
