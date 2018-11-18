Black, Jean F., - 83, of brigantine, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 10th, 2018. Jean was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edward and Anna Feeney, along with her 8 siblings. She was the last of this very close family to pass. She took pride in her South Philadelphia roots and the values formed during this upbringing remained core to who she was. Jean retired to Brigantine some 25 years ago, after spending many years as a receptionist for the Hess's Department Store in Allentown, PA. Jean was an active member of the Brigantine community, and counted membership to the Brigantine Historical Society, Red Hat Society, and Young at Hearts as some of her favorite involvements. Jean enjoyed spending time shopping with friends, playing Mah-Jongg, and participating in Seniors lunches/events at the Brigantine Community Center. She was also a dedicated and devout member of the Community Presbyterian Church, where she was lovingly embraced by her church family on a daily basis. Her years spent in dedicated service to the underprivileged in the Brigantine and Atlantic City communities through the Church's Thrift Shop were an ever-present reminder of who Jean Black was. But she may have been best known for her positive outlook on life, warm smile, and HUGS for all. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Robert G. Black. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly DeLaney and her husband Kevin, as well as her grandchildren Connor and Hope DeLaney in addition to many beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Memorial Service at 10:30AM on Saturday, December 1st, 2018 at Brigantine's Community Presbyterian Church, 1501W. Brigantine Ave. Brigantine, NJ 08203. Family will receive friends at 9am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be sent to Brigantine's Community Presbyterian Church at the above address. To share your fondest memory of Jean, please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
