Black, Kenneth, - 86, of Wildwood Crest, Born Kenneth Algernon Black on December 23, 1932. He grew up in Pennsgrove, NJ. As a junior in High School, he joined the ROTC. He went on to graduate from Rutgers in 1955. Top of his class and class President. He went directly into the Army. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. He served in the special forces, fought in the Korean War and retired in 1964. He then went to work for Dupont Company. On November 7th, 1967 he was elected to the NJ General Assembly in district 3. Where he was reelected 3 times. For a total of 6 years. Ken retired from Dupont after 30 years as employment Manager. Ken and his wife moved to Wildwood Crest in 1984. Gov. Thomas Kean appointed him as a hearing officer for the Prison System of N.J. for 3 years. He then was appointed Secretary to the Wildwood Crest Planning and Zoning Boards. He worked for the Department of Recreation until he retired in 2011. Ken was a long-standing member of the Penns Grove Excelsior Lodge and member of the North Wildwood VFW. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, Roberta Muche, John Boscarelli, and Allison Black, and nine grandchildren. VFW service and Masonic service at 11 am Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ Honors from the U.S. Army will be performed. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
