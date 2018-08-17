Black, Richard W., - 58, often referred to as Mr. Fort Lauderdale, the Fax Man, or Creative Genius of West Atlantic City, NJ and Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Beloved son of Albert Black and step-son of Theodora Black, Richard was born in Atlantic City, but spent his high school days in Fort Lauderdale, and lived in both cities throughout his life. Richard ran a successful business, Faxertise, Inc., for over twenty yearsif you ever received a lunch special at work, that was Rich! However, Richard's greatest accomplishments were his unique ideas and creative innovations. These ingenuities include "Spring Break"a board game where the object is to get to the beach, party, and return to school with money in your pocket; "Twister bed sheets"for the honeymooners who want to play; "Shmops"shoes with detachable mops on the bottom, so you never step on your suds again; "Stranger Danger"the board game to teach your children safety; "Pug Patrol"the comic book about crime fighting pugs; "Footboli"the Stromboli to satisfy anyone in the stands; "Pot-pourri"pot-scented air fresheners so you always have an excuse; and most recently, Richard published his book "Fundraiser Rescue"over 100 "Unique, Incredible, Amazing, Money Making Fundraisers For Your Nonprofit" by the "Fundraiser Guru." Richard was also the "Promoter Extraordinaire" for local marketing ventures such as: Megacon-Star Trek meets Lost in Space, Super Flea, Marketplace on the Boardwalk, The Jersey Tomato Fest, and Comic-Con-AC's first ever "Con," to mention a few. When Richard wasn't thinking of the next "big idea," he loved spending time with his friends and family, particularly while sailing down the intracoastal on his boat. Everyone who knew Richard describes him as determined, passionate, caring, generous, "life of the party," and most importantly, hilarious. Richard was also an incredible father, the "#1 Best Dad"and had roughly 100 mugs to prove it. Richard could always be counted on to provide enthusiasm, positivity, and laughter. No one lived life as big as Richard and he will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Richard is survived by his daughter, Cassie (Daniel); son, Ben; sister, Donna (Pete); half-brother, Frank (Regina); step-mom, Theodora; and adorable pug, Bruno. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard's funeral services on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 1 pm at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Since everyone knows that Richard was the "King of Christmas," the family requests donations in his memory to Toys for Tots so that children everywhere can experience the generosity he showed us. Donation Link: https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/forms/tribute/Default.aspx. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
