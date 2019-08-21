Black, Richard, - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, was home surrounded by his loving family as he was embraced by his Beloved Savior on Sunday August 18, 2019. He was born June 9,1925. He grew up in Atlantic City NJ. He Graduated from Pleasantville High School June 1943. Upon graduation he entered the US Army Air Force to fight for his country in WWII. After finishing flight school he was assigned to the 388th Bomb Group stationed in Knettishall, England where he flew as a B-17 ball turrett gunner on the "Cicero Kid". When he returned from the war, he met the love of his life (Ruth "Dolly" Crawford) who led him to the Lord. He then felt called to attend Moody Bible Institute where he graduated with a Pastoral Degree in December 1950. They were then married March 31, 1951. They faithfully served the Lord together as a ministry team throughout South Jersey. He was involved in the beginnings of what is now the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. He also participated in boardwalk ministries and preached in many churches across denominations. In the early 70s he was called to Prison Ministry through Jericho Ministries. He was the Team Leader at Leesburg State Prison for over 20 years. Out of this ministry birthed a passion to study the book of Revelation. This branched out into multiple Bible studies which he taught and has since become a commentary of upwards of 10,000 pages. He was lovingly known as "the Revelator ". He is survived by his Son Richard H. Black (Monica),his Granddaughter Mariyah, Nephew David Crawford (Pam),and the many he has mentored through the years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 years and a host of family members he is now reunited and rejoicing with. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Kader and Dr. Naim Nazha for all they have done for him throughout the years. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM with a visitation from 10 AM until 12 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
