Blackwell, Elizabeth, - 56, of Atlantic City, departed this earthly life on March 19, 2019, at AtlantiCare Medical Center Mainland Campus, Galloway. She was born October 19, 1962, to Geneva Snead and Solomon Blackwell, Sr., in Atlantic City. "Lizzie" as she was affectionally called, attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1981. Lizzie became a licensed real estate agent and worked as a dealer in the casino. She was an independent, self-made and motivated woman, who later became a real estate broker, and owned and operated By Design Realty, in Pleasantville, NJ. Lizzie was predeceased by: parents, Geneva and Solomon Blackwell, Sr.; brother, Solomon, Jr.; sister, Louise (Blackwell) Miller. Lizzie is survived by: sister, Lorraine (Blackwell) Hicks; brothers, Steve (Liz), William, Clarence (Janelle), David (Jennifer) and Jim Blackwell; aunt, Patricia Hamlett; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Homegoing services will be 11AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Saint James A.M.E. Church, 101 North New York Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. A visitation will be from Noon to 3PM Friday, March 29, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Interment will be in Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
