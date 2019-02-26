Blagrove, Lonnell M., - 44, of Mays Landing, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at AtlantiCare in Atlantic City. He is survived by his wife Tonya (Revis) Blagrove; his children, Elizabeth, Dalyn, and Maurice; his mother, Yolanda Dickerson; two brothers, Levine Dickerson and John J. Ragland; two sisters, Lakesha Bethea and Cecilia Ragland-Loment; maternal grandmother, Margaret Forrest, and paternal grandmother, Joan Ragland. Services will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
