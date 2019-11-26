Blair, Elsie R., - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Friday Nov 22, 2019 with her grandchildren by her side. She was born in Pottstown, Pa then moved to Margate where she met and married her husband Rich. She worked at Bell telephone before retiring to raise her children. She was predeceased by her husband Dr Richard Blair and her children Janice, Debbie and Jimmy. She is survived by her loving grandchildren Julia Tridente (Mario), Bryan Blair (Paige) , Jennifer Blair and her great grandchildren Vittoria and Luca Tridente and Teagan Blair. Also her nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Services entrusted to and online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com

