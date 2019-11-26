Blair, Elsie R., - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Friday Nov 22, 2019 with her grandchildren by her side. She was born in Pottstown, Pa then moved to Margate where she met and married her husband Rich. She worked at Bell telephone before retiring to raise her children. She was predeceased by her husband Dr Richard Blair and her children Janice, Debbie and Jimmy. She is survived by her loving grandchildren Julia Tridente (Mario), Bryan Blair (Paige) , Jennifer Blair and her great grandchildren Vittoria and Luca Tridente and Teagan Blair. Also her nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Services entrusted to and online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Complete Coverage of the Camden vs. Pleasantville game
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
Atlantic City man used Facetime to tip off alleged shooter at Pleasantville football game
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.