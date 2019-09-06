Blair, Janice A., - 65, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept 3rd, 2019. She grew up in Margate and graduated ACHS Class of 1971. She retired after working for Caesars Atlantic City for many years. She was predeceased by her father Dr. Richard Blair, her sister Debbie and her brother Jimmy. She is lovingly survived by her mother, Elsie; her dear friend and sister in law Heather Blair Khoury(Ted), niece Julia Tridente (Mario) their children Vittoria and Luca, nephew Bryan Blair(Paige) their daughter Teagan and niece Jennifer Blair. She will also be missed by her cousins Susan Blair Ewing, John Blair, and Jennifer Blair Greenberg. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

