Blake, Stuyvesant Edward "Twinny", - 75, of Pleasantville, NJ, departed this life on May 23, 2019. He was born December 19, 1943, in Atlantic City, NJ to Viola E. Blake. He was raised in Atlantic City, where he attended local schools. He was the owner of the Automatic Laundromat located at 130 North Virginia Avenue for more than 30 years and worked in the Pleasantville school district for 10 years. Blake leaves to mourn: sons, Phillip and Steven Hunter; nieces, Shawn Young and Linda Felder; great-nieces, Keaundra and Keiandra Bludsaw; and a host of other family and friends. Homegoing services will be 11AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
