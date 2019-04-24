Blake, William S. "Bill", - 80, of Linwood, died on April 20, 2019. He was born in Pleasantville, NJ and has resided for the past 35 years in Linwood, NJ with his loving wife of 57 years. He was a quiet man, but a brilliant one. He holds over 100 patents worldwide on inventions and concepts that have improved the quality of life for many. Never one to boast or brag, he has been in the presence of many of the movers and shakers in the pharmaceutical, fragrance, and fashion industries of our time. He began his career as an Air Force airman repairing airplanes in the United Kingdom, where he met his wife. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Wheaton Plastics as a designer. He was a gifted cartoonist that was offered a position with Walt Disney; instead he chose to follow his dream of inventing. Education was of paramount importance to him, and he single handedly, with the help of his wife, put all four children through universities. Always referred to as a man of few words, when he spoke, he was worth listening to and filled with wisdom and thoughtfulness. He loved music and most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who viewed him like a second father more than a grandfather. The grandchildren will forever miss weekly "date nights" with their Grampy and Nanny and are profoundly grateful for the love and unconditional love they bestowed on them. You will forever be missed by those of us who saw you and spoke with you daily. Your parting will leave a huge void in all our lives. He is predeceased by his mother Betty Blake, father Granville Blake, and brother John Combs. He is survived by his beautiful wife Kathleen (Kate), four children: Casey Blake (Tony), Tracey Blake-Rossell (Tom), Bill Blake (Carlye), and Janine Blake-Twersky (Harris); and eight grandchildren in addition to two sisters (Kathleen Bolton and Vonnie Clark); and one brother (Ed Blake); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather on Friday, April 26 at Our Lady Star of the East Church (formerly St. Peter's), Black Horse Pike at Chestnut Ave., Pleasantville, from 10-11AM, where a Mass will be held at 11AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
