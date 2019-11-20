Blaker, Raymond F. Sr., - 68, of Seaville, passed away at home November 14,2019. Born in Philadelphia to David & Ruth Blaker June 8,1951. He grew up in North Wildwood where he graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School. Ray was a lifeguard with the North Wildwood Beach Patrol. He went on to work for North Wildwood Public Works, J.J. Nugent Co. and lastly Cape May County Road Department until his retirement. Ray was a long time member of the Seaville Volunteer Fire Company. He was a dedicated NASCAR, Eagles & Phillies fan. He loved country music & doing his crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Denise. He is survived by his children Raymond,Jr (Sheri) and Suzanne. Three grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah & Cassidy. His sister Denise Harkins (John,Sr.) Brothers David Blaker (Lynne) and Robin Blaker (Susan). Also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins. His funeral service will be held on Saturday 11:00 am at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's name to the Upper Township Rescue Squad, 2028 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg, NJ or any Upper Township Volunteer Fire Company. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
-
Pleasantville, Camden game to be finished at Philadelphia Eagles' stadium
-
Pleasantville-Camden game to finish Wednesday after shooting hurts 3
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.