Blaker, Raymond F. Sr., - 68, of Seaville, passed away at home November 14,2019. Born in Philadelphia to David & Ruth Blaker June 8,1951. He grew up in North Wildwood where he graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School. Ray was a lifeguard with the North Wildwood Beach Patrol. He went on to work for North Wildwood Public Works, J.J. Nugent Co. and lastly Cape May County Road Department until his retirement. Ray was a long time member of the Seaville Volunteer Fire Company. He was a dedicated NASCAR, Eagles & Phillies fan. He loved country music & doing his crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Denise. He is survived by his children Raymond,Jr (Sheri) and Suzanne. Three grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah & Cassidy. His sister Denise Harkins (John,Sr.) Brothers David Blaker (Lynne) and Robin Blaker (Susan). Also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins. His funeral service will be held on Saturday 11:00 am at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's name to the Upper Township Rescue Squad, 2028 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg, NJ or any Upper Township Volunteer Fire Company. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

