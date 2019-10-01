Blanco, Beverly Rose, - 78, of Pleasantville, departed this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point. Born in Roduco, North Carolina, she had resided in Atlantic City for many years after coming to this area. Beverly was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, where she served with the Pastor's Aid Ministry. Civically, she was a member of the PAL Golden Circle, NAACP Mainland Chapter, and AARP in Pleasantville. She retired from Caesars Entertainment after 32 years of service. She leaves cherished memories with her husband of 53 years, David; son, Craig Burke (Claudean) of Northfield; sister, Mary B. Felton (Franklin) of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Johnny Pinto of Atlantic City; sisters-in-law, Dora H. Purden of Gates, NC, and Edith Booker Burke of Joliet, IL; her grandchildren, Craig Mansfield (Cherita) of Chesterfield, VA, Andree' Mansfield of Medford, DE, and Christine Burke of Northfield; seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, where condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com

