Blankenship, Roy P., - 68, of Northfield, unexpectedly passed away on January 19, 2019 at AtlantiCare Mainland Division. Before moving to South Jersey in 1990, Roy resided in North Bergen and Closter, New Jersey. Roy graduated from North Bergen High School and received his BA from Farleigh Dickinson. Roy's hobbies included boating, fishing, clamming and crabbing. He also loved his vegetable garden and everyone liked his cuisine. Roy worked at Oakcrest High School and taught Special Education. Prior to that he was employed by Marmora Hardware and Quinn Woodbine Book Makers. Roy was predeceased by his loving parents, Sidney and Eleanor Blankenship. He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Winnie Blankenship. He is also survived by his sisters, Diana Blankenship and Lisa Zamorski (Henry) and their two sons, Henry and Jake; his brother in law, Fred Wunschel ( Patricia); nieces, Kristen Ward (Colin) and Megan Schmidt (Charles). He will be especially missed by his dogs, Abby and Bo. A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 9:30-11am at Central United Methodist Church in Linwood with a funeral service beginning at 11am at the Church. Burial will follow at Friends Central Cemetery in Linwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Avenue, Linwood, New Jersey 08221 or to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
