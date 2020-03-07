Blase, Sharon, - 76, of Vineland, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Warren, OH, the daughter of Patricia and Joseph Plahy. She graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Home Economics and came to Vineland to teach. Shortly thereafter she became the Extension Home Economist for Cumberland County, a position she held until her retirement in 2009. Sharon was responsible for bringing education in Home Economics to Cumberland County families. The extensive list of program topics included nutrition, first time home buying, care giving and finance for women. She was author and co-author of many books and articles related to health and well-being. Sharon was one of the first three women to be inducted into Cumberland County's Women's Hall of Fame. She was honored for her services to Cumberland County as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator. In her lifetime Sharon did quite a bit of travelling, oftentimes combining a trip with a conference. She enjoyed cruising and one of her favorite places to visit was Italy. Sharon is survived by her "like a sister" and caregiver Nancy Nelson, and several cousins. Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Michael Blasé. A combined viewing, funeral service and sharing of memories will begin at 5 PM Monday, March 9th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Refreshments will be provided. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to: Redeemer Lutheran ChurchMemorial Fund, 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 or the charity of one's choice. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
