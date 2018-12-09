Bleakley, Glen T., - 66, of Barnegat, passed December 7, 2018. Born in Trenton, to his late parents, Kenneth and Margaret Bleakley, he was raised in Ewing, NJ. Always a proud patriot, he served in the Air National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 232 in Barnegat, where he continued to enjoy boating and fishing for 45 years. Surviving are his beloved wife Betty Ann Bleakley; two loving children, Susan and Andrew Schovanec, Glen and Becky Bleakley; cherished grandson Westley; devoted siblings, Roy and Ken Bleakley; Joann Brooks, Laura Eshewsky, Georgeanna Tilghman, Joyce Czarneki, Linda Walsh and many sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and his Greyhound family. He was predeceased by a sister, Marjorie Mauer. Viewing Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Wed. 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, NJ. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.