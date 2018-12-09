Bleakley, Glen T., - 66, of Barnegat, passed December 7, 2018. Born in Trenton, to his late parents, Kenneth and Margaret Bleakley, he was raised in Ewing, NJ. Always a proud patriot, he served in the Air National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 232 in Barnegat, where he continued to enjoy boating and fishing for 45 years. Surviving are his beloved wife Betty Ann Bleakley; two loving children, Susan and Andrew Schovanec, Glen and Becky Bleakley; cherished grandson Westley; devoted siblings, Roy and Ken Bleakley; Joann Brooks, Laura Eshewsky, Georgeanna Tilghman, Joyce Czarneki, Linda Walsh and many sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and his Greyhound family. He was predeceased by a sister, Marjorie Mauer. Viewing Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Wed. 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, NJ. (www.BarnegatFH.com)

