Bleazard, Arthur G., - 98, of Absecon, passed away March 26, 2019. Arthur was born in Montreal, Canada on November 25, 1920 and is the son of the late Arthur and Nellie (Hesketh) Bleazard. He graduated from Pleasantville High School and Rutgers University in Camden. He was a 42 year employee of Atlantic City Electric, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Atlantic City Electric's Quarter Century Club, a charter member of the Atlantic City Ski Gulls, past president of the Kiwanis Club and was an active member of the United Methodist Church at Absecon for 60 years, where he always looked forward to Sunday morning kisses from the ladies at church. He was also active with the Absecon Senior Center. He served in the 15th Air Force during World War II, Mediterranean Theater Operations. He loved playing golf and was a member of the B.L. England Recreation Center. He is predeceased by his wife, Alice (Townsend) Bleazard; his grandson, Sean Paul Bleazard; and his daughter-in-law, Ronni Bleazard. He is survived by his sons, Bob (Carol), Scott and George (Patty); his grandchildren, Lori (Glen), Rob, Caryn, Ben, Ava (Donny) and Alissa (Austin); and his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah, Preston, Rylee, Zoelle and Stella. He will also be missed by his devoted caregiver, Felicia. Visitation will be 11AM to 12PM, with a service following at 12PM at United Methodist Church at Absecon, 100 Pitney Rd., Absecon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
