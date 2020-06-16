Bleazard, James Scott, - 72, of Kennet Square, PA, formerly of Absecon, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City NJ and he grew up in Absecon NJ. He then lived in Brooklyn NY, Monmouth County NJ and Narrowsburg NY, before moving to Kennett Square PA to be near his grandchildren. He graduated from Rutgers University, and remained a devoted Scarlet Knight Fan since then. He was a dedicated worker for the State of New York in Social Services, before retiring at age 55. After retirement, he continued on as an advocate for children in foster care within the court system. This was one of the many ways he showed his love of fighting for justice and the underdog. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his tennis and golf game as a member of Dupont Country Club, and participating in any activity that involved being outdoors in nature. He was a true athlete at heart and loved all things sports. He was also the biggest supporter at the sidelines of his grandchildren's sporting events all year round, rarely ever missing a game. Scott is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Alice Bleazard, and his first wife, Ronni Bleazard. He is survived by his children, Caryn and Ben; his grandchildren, Preston and Rylee; his ex-wife, Marlena; and his brothers, Bob (Carol) and George (Patty); as well as his devoted friend, Karen Hall. Visitation will be on Friday, June 19th from 11:30AM to 12:30PM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon NJ 08201. A small service will immediately follow at 12:30PM for anyone that would like to say a few words. Due to Covid 19 Guidelines, there will be a maximum of 50 people that can stay for the service. Burial will private and for family only. Scott was an active member of the Kacie's Cause organization in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kacie's Cause at www.kaciecause.com. Online condolences, may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
A week after opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.