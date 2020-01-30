Blee, Adeline Marie, - 93, of Absecon, NJ, peacefully passed away on January 28, 2020, surrounded by her family and in her beloved home that her father John Falivene built in 1927. Addie grew up with her brother Sonny, mother, and father on The Absecon Duck Ranch, Home of the Delicious Long Island Milk-Fed Ducklings. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Georgian Court University and earned a master's degree in theology at LaSalle University. Addie was a longtime devoted educator in the Absecon Public Schools, Assumption of Pomona, and was a founding member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish where she was instrumental in establishing the Religious Education Program. She became the Director of Religious Education and served faithfully in that capacity for many years. She devoted her life to service to others and touched many lives. She dedicated her life to sharing the word of the Lord. She was president of the Child Federation, Chariteers, Assumption PTA, and was the honored recipient of the Mother of the Year Award in 2005. She is preceded in death by her loving family; parents, Madeline Balestieri and John C. Falivene Sr., as well as her brother and sister-in-law, John "Sonny" Falivene Jr. and Theresa "Tessie" (Graziano). She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Frank; four children, Denise (Savas Mercouriou), Frank (Kathy Sherma), Michael (Sylvana Viola), and Bob (Jan Kozlovsky); ten grandchildren, Madeline, Caitlin, Peter, Samantha, Mike, Francesca, John, Shannon, Mary, and Nicholas; and six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Bailey, Adeline, Emma, Freddie, and Poppy. Addie had a profound love and dedication for her faith, family, and friends. No doubt our mother was granted her greatest wish when she met our Lord and was embraced with, "Well done good and faithful servant." Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 AM on February 1, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church in Absecon, New Jersey. Visitation in the Church Hall begins at 9:00 AM prior to the 11:00 AM mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Stanley W. Marczyk Scholarship Foundation. For condolences, please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue
Absecon, NJ 08201
591 New Jersey Avenue
Absecon, NJ 08201
Feb 1
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue
Absecon, NJ 08201
591 New Jersey Avenue
Absecon, NJ 08201
