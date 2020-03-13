Blocker, Victor, - 61, of Egg Harbor City, departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020. Services will be held 11 am Monday, March 16, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City. Viewing: 10 am until 11 am only. Burial in Egg Harbor Cemetery. Arrangementts entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
640 Philadelphia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
11:00AM-12:30PM
640 Philadelphia Avenue
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
1:00PM
Moss Mill Road
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
