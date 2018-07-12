Blocklinger, Robert John, - 86, died on July 9, 2018 in Wilmington, DE. Mr. Blocklinger, Bob, was born to Anna G. and Fredrick Blocklinger in Philadelphia, PA in November 1931. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and retired from E.I. DuPont in 1990 after thirty-four years. Bob was a member of the General Holcomb Marine Corps League, The Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, NJ where he was Commodore in 1988, the Avalon Museum and Historical Society, and served as the DART Transportation Commissioner. Mr. Blocklinger was a former member of the American Orchid Society and the Delaware Orchid Society. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Nancy. He is survived by his sons, Robert Jr. of Australia and Mark of Rising Sun, MD. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Tranquilla Lebeuf of Australia. At Bob's request, there will be no viewing and burial will be private at the family convenience. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Johns Hopkins University, attn Gift Processing Supervisor, 201 N. Charles Street, Suite 2500, Baltimore, MD 21201. For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
