Blomdahl, Donald L., Sr., - 82, of Somers Point, NJ passed away on January 5, 2019 at ACMC in Pomona surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bagley, MN, he graduated Bagley High MN Class of 54. Donald Served in the US Navy with Honorable Discharge, and Good Conduct Medal. He worked at Bennet Chevrolet in EHT as an Auto Mechanic and Salesman and was the owner/ CandyMaker of Rauhauser's Candies until retiring in 2012. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball & football. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy. Children: Donald Jr. (Cindy) of WA, Debbie (John) Block, Lisa (Pete) Pollino, Rodney (Kelly), Amanda & Kristina, sister's Helen Harwood of WA Donna (Sid) Grover of WA. He was also blessed by 14 Loving grandchildren who adored their PopPop. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, William & Alma Blomdahl, brother: Richard & Niece: Renae Harwood. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Monday afternoon at three o'clock from Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from two o'clock until the time of service. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Praise Tabernacle Church, EHT, NJ 08234. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
