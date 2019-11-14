Blount, Silva J., - 82, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Silva worked and retired from Caesar's Atlantic City. She was also a member of Second Baptist Church, Atlantic City. Surviving are her three sisters, Jessie Woodard, Hazel Thompson, and Susan Dorn (Gene), along with a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, with the Celebration of Life immediately following. Interment in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, with the repast to follow at Second Baptist Church. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Most Popular
-
Mayor, Atlantic City police launch 'zero tolerance' policy on Atlantic Avenue
-
1 injured in West Atlantic City pickup flip at used-car lot
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
Discount department store moving into former Hamilton Mall anchor
-
Damiano, Nicholas (Nicky), III
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.