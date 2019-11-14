Blount, Silva J., - 82, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Silva worked and retired from Caesar's Atlantic City. She was also a member of Second Baptist Church, Atlantic City. Surviving are her three sisters, Jessie Woodard, Hazel Thompson, and Susan Dorn (Gene), along with a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, with the Celebration of Life immediately following. Interment in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, with the repast to follow at Second Baptist Church. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

Tags

Load entries