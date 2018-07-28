Boas, Ann D. (nee DeFeo), - 96, of Margate City NJ, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2018 at her home in Margate City, NJ. She was born on June 10, 1922 to William and Rose (DeStefano) DeFeo. A graduate of Girls' High in Philadelphia, Ann went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Temple University. She married the love of her life, the late Fred J. Boas, on July 18, 1945 and was a school teacher in Vineland, NJ and Philadelphia, PA for more than 25 years. Ann spent much of her life traveling the world with family and friends. She was an active member of The Order Sons of Italy Lodge 2601 and a loyal parishioner of Holy Trinity Parish. Ann's favorite moments were spent soaking up the sun on the beach in Margate and playing cards at her dining room table, always surrounded by close friends and family. She lived life to its fullest and inspired those around her to do the same. Ann is survived by her loving daughter Kathleen Lange; cherished grandchildren Bob and Rachael Lange, Kierstin Lange, and Kelly (Lange) and Tom Furia; and adored great-grandchildren Charlotte Lange, Emma Lange, and Annie Furia. She is predeceased by her sisters, Marie Savignano and Rita Pinto. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Sunday evening, July 29, 2018, 6:30 - 8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and again Monday morning, 9:15 10:00 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel, 31 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA, 19010, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sons of Italy - Lodge 2601, c/o Vicin Al Mare, P.O. Box 3375, Margate, NJ 08402, Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com, would be appreciated.
