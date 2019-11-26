Bobbins, Stephen, - 77, of Orlando, passed away suddenly on November 20, 2019. Stephen was born in Atlantic City, NJ on April 5, 1942. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and continued on to receive a degree in education from Glassboro State College (currently known as Rowan University). Stephen worked for many years as a teacher at Eugene Tighe School in Margate, NJ. He was a very active person, a lover of music, movies and Philadelphia sports. Stephen will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Stephen is survived by his niece Ashley Ruffenach (Mark), and his great-nephew, Jacob Ruffenach. He is predeceased in death by his brother Richard, and parents, Abraham and Ruth. Private services will be held for Stephen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association via donatenow.heart.org or PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.

