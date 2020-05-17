Bocelle, Doris, - 94, of Galloway, died comfortably at home in the arms of her loving husband Anthony Bocelle. After 74 years of marriage and five children son Zack wife Joyce son Randy wife Vicki son Greg wife laura daughter Toni husband Michael son Erik wife Rochelle and BB Zackie wife Maria she has earned her wings and taken flight . This soft spoken wonderful soul loved her family More than anything else in the whole world.She was full of grace and kindness. A Loving wife,mom,grandma,great grandma,and Great great grandma she Also dedicated a lot of her time to yoga a passion of hers for many many years even taught yoga when they moved to Gloucester Massachusetts and Loved to get her hands in the dirt in her beautiful garden .She was a kind and Gentle spirit never had a bad word to say about anyone. She Had a way of making people feel special in her presence . The room was always brighter with her in it.We sure do miss you mom, your voice, your smile, your touch and until we meet you again. we love you, your family Your friends and your neighbors. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

