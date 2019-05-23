Bodin, Patricia N., - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ. Born in East Orange, NJ to the late Vincent and Genevieve (Fiendt) Norton she had lived in Ocean City before moving to Egg Harbor Township 25 years ago. Mrs. Bodin had worked for the U. S. Census, Ocean City Library and Dr. Lyle before her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband: Capt. Carl H. Bodin in 2000, son: Paul Scott Bodin in 2005 and a granddaughter: Shana Rose. Affectionately know as "Crazy Old Women" by her children: Barbara J. Hill of Ocean City, NJ, Sue (Kerry) Monahan of Marmora, NJ, Renee (Dan Williamson) Monaghan and Capt. John (Holly) Bodin of Beesley's Point, NJ. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Justin, Victoria, Kristina, Ashley, Michael and 10 great grandchildren. Her funeral service and interment will be offered privately and at her family convenience. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.