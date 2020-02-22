Boehly, Ambrose "Bruce" F. , - 87, of Blue Anchor, NJ passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital Washington Twp., NJ. Bruce was born and raised in the Bargaintown, NJ. He went on to graduate from Atlantic City High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Corporal in the Korean War. Bruce was a Fire Chief for Ancora State Hospital where he worked from 1958 until he retired in 1990. Bruce was a former member of the Cedar Brook Fire Co. as well as the Winsow Twp. Lions Club. Bruce is predeceased by his wife Joan (nee Hackett), parents Daniel and Ada Boehly, two brothers David and Alfred Boehly and sister Ada Boehly. Surviving is his loving daughter Cheryl Boehly and his Granddaughter Amy Boehly. He will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday February 25th from 9:00 11:00am with services at 11:00am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Greenwood Cemetery 316 Henry Ave. Blue Anchor, NJ. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
