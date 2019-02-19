Boehm, Ronald, - 67, of Ventnor, passed away on February 16th, 2019. Born and raised in Ventnor, he was a house painter and musician, playing with the Cole brothers. He is survived by his only daughter, Allison H. Boehm; (Nicholas Visco); brothers Robert and Richard; granddaughter Courtney Lunstra (Brendon Nowlin, fiancée), grandson Taylor Blake Lunstra; and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
