Boehringer, Theresa, - 58, of Ocean View, NJ, died unexpectedly on Tuesday Nov 6, 2018, born in Philadelphia to Mary (Wilson) and Paul O'Halloran. Theresa was a lifelong resident of Cape May County. She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Paul, her son Daniel Quinn, and her husband John Boehringer Jr. Theresa truly loved the simple pleasure in life, chatting with friends and family, sunsets on the bay, butterflies and all animals especially her cat. She worked as a hairdresser with C Melini Hair Salon, performing a broad range of beauty services. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Quinn (Lefty), son John V. Boehringer III (Jeffrey), four grandchildren Evan, Johnathan, Kaylee, and Kian; brothers Joseph O'Halloran, Jack O'Halloran, Patricia O'Halloran, and Ann MacMurray (Wayne). Family and friends are invited to her farewell sendoff at The Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House, NJ at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 29th, 2018. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
