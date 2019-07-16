Boerner, William, - 98, of Mays Landing, passed away at home on July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Mays Landing. Born on February 18, 1921, to Arthur and Adelaide (Liepe) Boerner, he was the third of eight children. Along with his father and more recently his son, he owned and operated Pleasant Valley Farm. He was predeceased by three brothers, Arthur, Walter, and Henry; and three sisters, Eleanor (Howard) Bird, Dorothy Boerner, and Adeline Boerner. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine (Werner); a sister, Marion Boerner of Mays Landing; his children, Jean Boerner of Mays Landing, William Boerner, Jr. of Mays Landing, and Deborah (Michael) Ein of Hammonton, as well as granddaughter Adela Ein and twin grandsons Garrison and Wesley Ein, all of Hammonton. He also leaves to cherish his memory many cousins as well as three or four generations of nieces and nephews. Born on the family farm, he had a great love of the land and was a talented mechanic and carpenter, even building his house on the hill and many home projects, including a sliding board that was a great hit with all the kids in his expanded family. He was a section forest fire warden for more than 20 years and fought the 1963 wildfire. In addition to being a farmer, Mr. Boerner was a school bus driver for many years with the Hamilton Township school district, where he was loved and respected by many grade schoolers at the Shaner and Duberson schools. When he was 10, he won $1 by placing first in an Atlantic City Press art contest. He continued drawing and painting, mostly landscapes, later in life. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where friends may gather from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a service will be held at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Linda Ross. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 6011 Main St., Mays Landing, where he was a member (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
