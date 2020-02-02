Bogdzio, Charles, - 73, of Greenbank, Bogdzio, Charles J. 73 of Greenbank, NJ passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side after a long battle with cancer. Charles was born on May 14, 1946 in Sayreville, where he lived for most of his life before moving to Green Bank, NJ. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman. Charles retired after many years with the Johanna Foods Inc. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Deborah, his daughter, Jill Lincoln and her husband, Phil of Milford, NJ, his son, Brian Bogdzio, his sister, Kathy Kunzman (Doug), his brother, Dennis Ahearn (Jacqui), along with many loving friends and family. Charles is predeceased by his parents, and his sister Susan Ahearn A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9am until 10:30am at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street, Sayreville, NJ 08872. A funeral mass will follow at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church at 11am on Wednesday. Burial will be held at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles's memory to Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main Street
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Feb 5
Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church
MacArthur St
SAYREVILLE, NJ 08872
