Bogdzio, Charles, - 73, of Greenbank, Bogdzio, Charles J. 73 of Greenbank, NJ passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side after a long battle with cancer. Charles was born on May 14, 1946 in Sayreville, where he lived for most of his life before moving to Green Bank, NJ. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman. Charles retired after many years with the Johanna Foods Inc. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Deborah, his daughter, Jill Lincoln and her husband, Phil of Milford, NJ, his son, Brian Bogdzio, his sister, Kathy Kunzman (Doug), his brother, Dennis Ahearn (Jacqui), along with many loving friends and family. Charles is predeceased by his parents, and his sister Susan Ahearn A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9am until 10:30am at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street, Sayreville, NJ 08872. A funeral mass will follow at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church at 11am on Wednesday. Burial will be held at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles's memory to Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
9:00AM-10:30AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main Street
Sayreville, NJ 08872
121 Main Street
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Visitation begins.
Feb 5
Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church
MacArthur St
SAYREVILLE, NJ 08872
MacArthur St
SAYREVILLE, NJ 08872
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Service begins.
Most Popular
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
Vineland man, former Buena Regional football player, convicted in slaying of woman during burglary
-
Taco Bell, Chipotle coming to Somers Point
-
Miss America President and CEO Regina Hopper no longer with organization
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.