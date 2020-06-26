Bohr, Carole (nee Wolf), - 81, of Bensalem, PA, passed peacefully with her family at her bedside on June 13, 2020. She was born July 31, 1938, in Cape May Point, NJ, and spent the last 30 years of her life in Bensalem, PA. She was the 10th of 16 children. She is survived by her siblings, Rhoda McJilton and Marlene Fuchs (nee Wolf), and George, Frank, and Charles Wolf; her three sons and their partners, John Bohr and Marty Kay Lynch, James and Dawn Bohr, and William and Colleen Bohr. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren William Jr., Kellianne, Katie Lynn, Brian and Elyssa, and 2 great-grandchildren Josslynne and Jayla and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings Edith, William, Martha, Gloria, Thelma, George Jr., Nancy, Arthur Sr., Elizabeth, and Ruth. Carol broke hiring barriers for women at Nabisco in the 1960s & 1970s where she worked for 10 years, becoming the first female foreman. Also, Carole previously owned a bar in Andalusia, PA, was a corrections officer at Bucks County prison, and when in semi-retirement she made customers happy making breakfast at Wawa. A woman who always spoke her mind, her love, humor, and delicious home cooking will be greatly missed. A private family ceremony will be held in Cape May Point at a later date this summer.

