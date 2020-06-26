Bohr, Carole (nee Wolf), - 81, of Bensalem, PA, passed peacefully with her family at her bedside on June 13, 2020. She was born July 31, 1938, in Cape May Point, NJ, and spent the last 30 years of her life in Bensalem, PA. She was the 10th of 16 children. She is survived by her siblings, Rhoda McJilton and Marlene Fuchs (nee Wolf), and George, Frank, and Charles Wolf; her three sons and their partners, John Bohr and Marty Kay Lynch, James and Dawn Bohr, and William and Colleen Bohr. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren William Jr., Kellianne, Katie Lynn, Brian and Elyssa, and 2 great-grandchildren Josslynne and Jayla and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings Edith, William, Martha, Gloria, Thelma, George Jr., Nancy, Arthur Sr., Elizabeth, and Ruth. Carol broke hiring barriers for women at Nabisco in the 1960s & 1970s where she worked for 10 years, becoming the first female foreman. Also, Carole previously owned a bar in Andalusia, PA, was a corrections officer at Bucks County prison, and when in semi-retirement she made customers happy making breakfast at Wawa. A woman who always spoke her mind, her love, humor, and delicious home cooking will be greatly missed. A private family ceremony will be held in Cape May Point at a later date this summer.
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
-
Margate doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.