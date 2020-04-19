Boileau, George William, - 72, of Ocean Grove, died on April 12, 2020 at his home, The Ocean Mist. George was born on August 13, 1947 in Stetson Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Howard N. and Margaret H. Boileau. He grew up in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, graduating from Upper Moreland High School. He attended Lehigh University, finishing in 1969 with a degree in Business. Joining the Army he was stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia and Wurzburg, Bavaria, Germany in the 3rd Infantry Division - Office of the Staff Judge Advocate. In 1972 George received his MBA from Lehigh University and began his career at Mullin & Lonergan. When a position at the Atlantic County Improvement Authority was presented to him, George welcomed the challenge. After 25 years he retired as the Atlantic County Treasurer where he "spent the luxury tax" to improve Atlantic County. George loved back country camping at World 's End, his road trip to California with his college buddies, visiting Chincoteague Island with his parents and vacationing with his extended family in Cape Cod.He greeted everyone he met with a generous heart and an original joke.He was a true historian and spent many many hours on his family tree, which became a family forest. George was preceded in death by his father Howard and his mother Margaret. He is survived by his sister Coralie Boileau Cummings, niece Erin (Steve) Semple, nephew Tim (Jennifer) Cummings, grand nephew and nieces Abigail Semple, Cameron Semple, Moira Semple and Kaylie Cummings as well as many dear friends. In lieu of flowers or other tributes, memorial gifts may be made to the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, 54 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove NJ 07756 or online at www.oceangrove.org/giv Please put in the memo line, "in memory of George W Boileau". The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Woof.
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.