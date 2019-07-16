Bolli-McCullough, Rose (nee Simone), - 91, of Galloway, on July 12, 2019 passed away peacefully on her 91st birthday at home with her family around her. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Bennie Bolli, her second husband, William McCullough and her son, Ben Bolli. She is survived by her companion, Don Krack, her children; Diana Talbot (Al), Joyce Moore (Robert), Steve Bolli (Jeri) and Rosemary Sharp (Joe Druzek), her 8 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Rose loved cooking, family gatherings and traditions. She would look for any reason to bring her family together and make memories. Rose will be sadly missed by so many. A gathering with the family will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5pm until 6pm at Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 08205 (609)-641-0001. A Prayer Service will follow at 6pm. Burial will be held privately by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, for condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries