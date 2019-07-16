Bolli-McCullough, Rose (nee Simone), - 91, of Galloway, on July 12, 2019 passed away peacefully on her 91st birthday at home with her family around her. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Bennie Bolli, her second husband, William McCullough and her son, Ben Bolli. She is survived by her companion, Don Krack, her children; Diana Talbot (Al), Joyce Moore (Robert), Steve Bolli (Jeri) and Rosemary Sharp (Joe Druzek), her 8 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Rose loved cooking, family gatherings and traditions. She would look for any reason to bring her family together and make memories. Rose will be sadly missed by so many. A gathering with the family will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5pm until 6pm at Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 08205 (609)-641-0001. A Prayer Service will follow at 6pm. Burial will be held privately by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, for condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Change could be coming to The Cove in Brigantine
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
New lawsuit, $20K reward in 2015 death of Mays Landing teen Tiffany Valiante
-
Check out the winners of Ocean City's Night in Venice contest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.