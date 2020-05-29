Bolling, Margaret Ann, - 99, of Pleasantville, transitioned peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the luxury of her own home. She was born in Baltimore, MD, to Mark A. Powell and Emma R. Taylor. Margaret enjoyed watching sports (Eagles), playing cards (Rummy), and being around those she cherished. She also enjoyed taking photos as well as sending cards, which showed her infinite and boundless love for people. Margaret was fondly known as Mom, Nana, Aunt Margaret, and to many others as Sister Bolling. Your memories will forever be cherished by family and friends. Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Bolling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
