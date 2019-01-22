Bolon, Gary B., - 54, of Erma, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019. A lifelong area resident, Gary graduated Lower Cape May Regional HS before attending Widner College and Temple University. He was a bartender at several area restaurants including Harbor View, Congress Hall, and Reeds in Stone Harbor. Gary also worked as a substitute teacher as well as a nurse's aide. He attended Cape Island Baptist Church, and enjoyed flighting in his own Cessna airplane he was a flighting fish finder for area fisheries. He was a kind soul with a heart of gold; he was a very funny guy and loved by all. Gary is survived by his son Nicholas Bolon, grandchildren Marley and Kai Bolon, sister Raquelle (William) Narron and many cousins. Family and friends will be notified of memorial service information at a later time. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
