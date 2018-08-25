Bolton, Theresa Marie, - 49, of Katy Texas, Texas past away suddenly on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Born and raised in Scullville NJ., graduated from Egg Harbor Twp HS in 1987. She married her high school sweetheart Tony in 1996 shortly after, they moved to Houston Texas where she pursued a career as Project Accountant at Deep Oil Technology, McDermott, BP and Jacobs Engineering. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling around the country, concerts, movies, and cycling. She is survived by her husband Tony Bolton, father Mark Renn (Pam), sisters Renee McCormick (Jimmy), Rachel Lake (Rob), uncle Fred Wetzel (Cheryl) uncle Wade Renn (Mary Ann) uncle Bill Renn (Linda) aunt Joan Hartzell aunt Judy Gilara (Paul) mother-in-law Judy Bolton and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother Janet Wetzel, Maternal grandparents Fred and Edna Wetzel, Paternal Grandparents Ralph and Edith Renn. A public viewing will be Tuesday, Aug. 28th 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Heart Association or Citizens for Animal Protection www.cap4pets.org. Condolences can be left at www.Adams-Perfect.com
