Bonaventura, Louis Jr., - 94, of Springfield, PA passed away on April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late June G.; Also survived by his children, Louis (Robin) Bonaventura, III, Lisa Bonaventura; grandchildren, Kristine & Zoey Bonaventura, Sarah (Robert) Jones & Samantha Cupps; great-grandchildren Lennon June & Jameson, many nieces, nephews and cousins, His Funeral Service will be 11am Wed. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, PA., where friends may call after 10 am. Interment: Arlington Cemetery. www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

