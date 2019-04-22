Bonaventura, Louis Jr., - 94, of Springfield, PA passed away on April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late June G.; Also survived by his children, Louis (Robin) Bonaventura, III, Lisa Bonaventura; grandchildren, Kristine & Zoey Bonaventura, Sarah (Robert) Jones & Samantha Cupps; great-grandchildren Lennon June & Jameson, many nieces, nephews and cousins, His Funeral Service will be 11am Wed. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, PA., where friends may call after 10 am. Interment: Arlington Cemetery. www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.