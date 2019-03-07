Bond, Anne Marie (Cookie), - 75, of Atlantic City, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home with her family and friends by her side, on Thursday, February 28th, 2019. Anne was born in Windsor, NC to the late Thadious and Mary Bazemore of Windsor, NC and graduated from Etheridge High School in 1963. Family was the most important_ thing in her life. She was truly the heart and soul of her family. She loved to host family parties and backyard cookouts, or "gatherings", as she would say. Anne moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1964 with her late husband Walter Bond Sr. Anne worked for many years as a hostess for The Boardwalk Cafe at Caesars Hotel and Casino. She went on to retire from Our Lady's Center for Rehabilitation after 12 years as a nursing assistant. Anne was preceded in death by her husband Walter Bond Sr; her daughter, Trudi Bond; parents Thadious and Mary Bazemore; her sister, Marie Bazemore; and brother Thadious Bazemore Jr. Anne is survived by her daughter, Tammi Bond, of Pleasantville, NJ; and her sons, Walter Bond Jr, of Denver, CO; David Bond (Danita), of Atlantic City, NJ; her special godson, Darryl Logan; Sisters, Alice Cherry and Audrey Pugh; Grandchildren Dejaney Bond, Denier Bond, Zion Bond, and Zahir Charles; Great Grands Keyan, Saniyah, Destiny, and Denier Jr; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Homegoing Service for Anne Bond will be held at 11am at Grace Assembly of God, 201-205 Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9am-11am. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Inc. of Pleasantville, NJ.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.