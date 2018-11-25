Boney, Diane M., - 56, of Northfield, NJ entered into rest on Wednesday November 21, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Somers Point, NJ she was the loving daughter of Edward and Antoinette (Kehoe) Bjorklund. She was the loving and devoted wife of William A. Boney whom she married on December 10, 1988. Diane was a homemaker in every sense of the word. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was well known for her love and concern for animals. Her fur babies Stormy and Charlie were cherished and loved. Diane loved her family deeply and was a caring and giving soul. No one in need was turned away and her concern for all things innocent and vulnerable defined her. She enjoyed reading, photography, day trip traveling, nature and spending time with family. Diane will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband; William A. Boney, parents; Edward and Antoinette Bjorklund, sister; Debra (Mark) Ohnemuller, brothers; Robert and Edward Bjorklund, nieces; Lauren, Adrian, Julie, Emily, Amber, Corinn, Bree, Jennifer, Rebecca, nephews; Edward, Richard, Jr, Lawrence, Michael, great nieces; Rachael, Emmarie, great nephews; Maddox, Richard III, Reec. She was preceded in death by a great nephew Jaiden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Diane's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Tuesday November 27, 2018 at 7:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00pm until time of service. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462 and/or Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Diane please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.