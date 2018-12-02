Boney, William A., - 57, of Northfield, NJ entered into peace and rest on Saturday November 24, 2018. Born in Northfield, NJ he was the beloved son of Eugene and Dolores (Capille) Boney. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife Diane Boney and father Eugene Boney. Bill was an avid environmentalist and was instrumental in creating the natural environment for the wildlife at the ACUA complex in Atlantic City where he worked for over 20 years. He never hesitated to stop and aid turtles crossing highways and roads or any other injured animals. He enjoyed horseracing, a love he inherited from his father. Bill and his wife Diane spent many happy days traveling to racetracks and watching the horses run. Bill was a fun loving spirited boy, and a passionate opinionated man whose smile always lit up a room. How he wove together his humor, wit, intelligence, and compassion was what made him one of a kind to us. Bill will be missed and fondly remembered by his mother; Dolores Boney, brothers; Richard (Barbara), Gene (Rick), sisters; Constance and Debra, nieces; Jennifer (Tige), Rebecca (Charlie), Lauren, Adrian, Julie, Emily, Amber, Corinn, Bree, nephews; Richard, Jr, Lawrence, Michael, Edward, great nieces; Rachael, Emmarie, great nephews; Richard III, Reec, Ayden, Maddox. He was preceded in death by his great nephew Jaiden. "Sometimes the strongest among us are the ones who smile through silent pain, cry behind closed doors, and fight battles nobody knows about." Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill and Diane's Life Celebration Graveside Service on Monday December 10, 2018 at 11:00am at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462 and/or Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of William Please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com . Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
