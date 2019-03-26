Bonfiglio, Diane M., - 81, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. Born in and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, she had been an Ocean City, NJ resident since 1987. She was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore Bonfiglio. Surviving are two sons, Marc A. Bonfiglio of Ocean City, NJ, Salvatore Bonfiglio (Carmine) of Philadelphia, PA, and two grandchildren, Carmina and Maria of Philadelphia, PA. A Catholic Prayer Service will be offered Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
